Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) trade information

Sporting 0.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the PAAS stock price touched $33.81- or saw a rise of 1.89%. Year-to-date, Pan American Silver Corp. shares have moved -3.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) have changed -6.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.2.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pan American Silver Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.83% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.4% and 1125% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +-0.1%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $439.69 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $458.7 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $404.38 Million and $358.43 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.7% for the current quarter and 28% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +718.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.14%.

PAAS Dividends

The forward dividend is 0.28 at a share yield of 0.85%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.72%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.95% with a share float percentage of 55.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pan American Silver Corp. having a total of 503 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 22.4 Million shares worth more than $720.12 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.01 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $193.07 Million and represent 2.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.89% shares in the company for having 12377060 shares of worth $427.13 Million while later fund manager owns 10.75 Million shares of worth $371.13 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.11% of company’s outstanding stock.