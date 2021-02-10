Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,777,727 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.66 Billion, closed the recent trade at $170.63 per share which meant it gained $11.76 on the day or 7.41% during that session. The MTCH stock price is -1.66% off its 52-week high price of $173.47 and 79.15% above the 52-week low of $35.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.4.

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Sporting 7.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the MTCH stock price touched $173.47 or saw a rise of 3.21%. Year-to-date, Match Group, Inc. shares have moved 11.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) have changed 10.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $160.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump -5.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $130 while the price target rests at a high of $178. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +4.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -23.81% from current levels.

Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Match Group, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +37.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.72%, compared to 11.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -27.3% and 71.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +18.5%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $650.4 Million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $679.11 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $544.64 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +13% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.86%.

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.11% with a share float percentage of 99.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Match Group, Inc. having a total of 818 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 35.69 Million shares worth more than $3.95 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 13.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 22.25 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.46 Billion and represent 8.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 6930876 shares of worth $766.9 Million while later fund manager owns 6.47 Million shares of worth $978.55 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.5% of company’s outstanding stock.