GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,388,548 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $379.08 Million, closed the last trade at $14.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -1.74% during that session. The GIK stock price is -18.58% off its 52-week high price of $17.36 and 33.13% above the 52-week low of $9.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.37 Million shares.

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) trade information

Despite being -1.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 03 when the GIK stock price touched $16.17- or saw a rise of 9.46%. Year-to-date, GigCapital3, Inc. shares have moved 11.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) have changed -1.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 932.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 393.55.

GigCapital3, Inc. (GIK) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.16% with a share float percentage of 45.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GigCapital3, Inc. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Karpus Management Inc with over 1.37 Million shares worth more than $13.62 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Karpus Management Inc held 5.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Omni Partners LLP, with the holding of over 1.21 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.99 Million and represent 4.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.39% shares in the company for having 360000 shares of worth $3.58 Million while later fund manager owns 310.67 Thousand shares of worth $3.09 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.2% of company’s outstanding stock.