Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 2,005,864 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $111.31 Million, closed the last trade at $2.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -6.1% during that session. The VBLT stock price is -33.77% off its 52-week high price of $3.09 and 61.04% above the 52-week low of $0.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 675.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 396.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

Despite being -6.1% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the VBLT stock price touched $2.58-1 or saw a rise of 10.53%. Year-to-date, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares have moved 22.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) have changed -5.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.75 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +116.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 62.34% from current levels.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +77.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.85%, compared to 13.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.5% and 13.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +65.5%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $220Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $250Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $126Million and $366Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 74.6% for the current quarter and -31.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +12.6%.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.82% with a share float percentage of 30.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vascular Biogenics Ltd. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 819.33 Thousand shares worth more than $999.58 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 2.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 613.05 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $747.92 Thousand and represent 2.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.67% shares in the company for having 200000 shares of worth $244Thousand while later fund manager owns 24.87 Thousand shares of worth $32.33 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.