TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) has a beta value of -5.85 and has seen 1,271,570 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $98.97 Million, closed the last trade at $5.91 per share which meant it gained $1.04 on the day or 21.25% during that session. The TOMZ stock price is -188.32% off its 52-week high price of $17.04 and 67.51% above the 52-week low of $1.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 185.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 223.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) trade information

Sporting 21.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the TOMZ stock price touched $5.96-0 or saw a rise of 0.92%. Year-to-date, TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. shares have moved 29.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) have changed 38.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 214.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -60.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +29.5%.