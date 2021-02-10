Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,385,185 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $147.23 Million, closed the last trade at $3.4 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -2.02% during that session. The LQDA stock price is -255.88% off its 52-week high price of $12.1 and 25.59% above the 52-week low of $2.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.37.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) trade information

Despite being -2.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the LQDA stock price touched $3.64-6 or saw a rise of 6.59%. Year-to-date, Liquidia Corporation shares have moved 15.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) have changed 13.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +76.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.65% from current levels.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +24.6%.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.67% with a share float percentage of 53.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liquidia Corporation having a total of 89 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canaan Partners VIII, LLC with over 2.92 Million shares worth more than $12.47 Million. As of December 30, 2019, Canaan Partners VIII, LLC held 6.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 2.49 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.23 Million and represent 5.74% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Invesco Health Care Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 1159013 shares of worth $5.7 Million while later fund manager owns 740.87 Thousand shares of worth $3.42 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.