The consensus among analysts is that So-Young International Inc. (SY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $66.66 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $68.57 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $50.71 Million and $26.1 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 31.5% for the current quarter and 162.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +413.6%.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30% with a share float percentage of 49.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with So-Young International Inc. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 12.2 Million shares worth more than $135.53 Million. As of December 30, 2020, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. held 93.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Manhattan Company, with the holding of over 4.33 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.13 Million and represent 33.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.98% shares in the company for having 516989 shares of worth $6.03 Million while later fund manager owns 512.62 Thousand shares of worth $5.98 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.94% of company’s outstanding stock.