Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 1,072,146 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.17 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.83 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 1.46% during that session. The SBLK stock price is -3.3% off its 52-week high price of $12.22 and 67.37% above the 52-week low of $3.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 927.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) trade information

Sporting 1.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the SBLK stock price touched $12.10- or saw a rise of 2.23%. Year-to-date, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares have moved 33.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have changed 6.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 404.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +43.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.47% from current levels.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +70.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -65.38%, compared to 4.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -27.8% and 221.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.9%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $148.73 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $137.21 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $184.58 Million and $105.55 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -19.4% for the current quarter and 30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +29.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -122.9%.

SBLK Dividends

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 17 and February 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.2 at a share yield of 3.93%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.25% with a share float percentage of 65.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Star Bulk Carriers Corp. having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oaktree Capital Management, LP with over 39.01 Million shares worth more than $268.75 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Oaktree Capital Management, LP held 40.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jefferies Group Inc, with the holding of over 5.38 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.08 Million and represent 5.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Evermore Global Value Fd and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.46% shares in the company for having 446262 shares of worth $3.07 Million while later fund manager owns 200Thousand shares of worth $1.38 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.