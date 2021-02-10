Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,486,545 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.99 Million, closed the last trade at $8.37 per share which meant it gained $0.84 on the day or 11.16% during that session. The IMRN stock price is -246.36% off its 52-week high price of $28.99 and 81.48% above the 52-week low of $1.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 96.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 138.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Immuron Limited (IMRN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) trade information

Sporting 11.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the IMRN stock price touched $9.23-9 or saw a rise of 9.32%. Year-to-date, Immuron Limited shares have moved 31.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) have changed 22.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $207.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2374.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $207.14 while the price target rests at a high of $207.14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +2374.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2374.79% from current levels.

Immuron Limited (IMRN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.06% with a share float percentage of 10.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immuron Limited having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Courage Capital Management, LLC with over 115.62 Thousand shares worth more than $867.15 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Courage Capital Management, LLC held 3.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 75.2 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $564Thousand and represent 2.11% of shares outstanding.