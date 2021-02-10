SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,148,224 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.3 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -2.9% during that session. The SILV stock price is -28.41% off its 52-week high price of $12.88 and 67.3% above the 52-week low of $3.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 964.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $17.38.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.26, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.96 while the price target rests at a high of $21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +109.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.27% from current levels.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.46% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +3.9%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.02% with a share float percentage of 51.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SilverCrest Metals Inc. having a total of 163 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with over 8.49 Million shares worth more than $72.07 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. held 6.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 5.97 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.69 Million and represent 4.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Sprott Gold Equity Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.94% shares in the company for having 6386423 shares of worth $71.4 Million while later fund manager owns 4.76 Million shares of worth $43.14 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.68% of company’s outstanding stock.