VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 2,362,812 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $255.58 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.24 per share which meant it lost -$1.03 on the day or -16.35% during that session. The VNRX stock price is -27.29% off its 52-week high price of $6.67 and 57.63% above the 52-week low of $2.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 586.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 231.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) trade information

Despite being -16.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the VNRX stock price touched $6.67-2 or saw a rise of 21.29%. Year-to-date, VolitionRx Limited shares have moved 34.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) have changed 44.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.66, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +90.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.5% from current levels.

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +28.4% .

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.39% with a share float percentage of 22.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VolitionRx Limited having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. with over 2.37 Million shares worth more than $7.62 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. held 4.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.87 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.28 Million and represent 3.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.16% shares in the company for having 560449 shares of worth $2.18 Million while later fund manager owns 328.84 Thousand shares of worth $1.06 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.68% of company’s outstanding stock.