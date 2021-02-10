ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,054,035 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.38 Million, closed the last trade at $1.3 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 17.12% during that session. The RETO stock price is -47.69% off its 52-week high price of $1.92 and 76.92% above the 52-week low of $0.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 729.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 867.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

Sporting 17.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the RETO stock price touched $1.33 or saw a rise of 2.26%. Year-to-date, ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. shares have moved 95.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 43.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) have changed 71.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 56.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -565%.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.03% with a share float percentage of 2.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 85.03 Thousand shares worth more than $42.52 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 83.38 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.69 Thousand and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.