New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 9,891,557 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $535.04 Million, closed the last trade at $22.5 per share which meant it gained $3.89 on the day or 20.9% during that session. The NPA stock price is -10.84% off its 52-week high price of $24.94 and 57.78% above the 52-week low of $9.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) trade information

Sporting 20.9% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the NPA stock price touched $24.94- or saw a rise of 9.78%. Year-to-date, New Providence Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 65.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 56.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) have changed 77.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 557.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 435.92.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.87% with a share float percentage of 85.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Providence Acquisition Corp. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS O’Connor LLC with over 2.28 Million shares worth more than $22.93 Million. As of September 29, 2020, UBS O’Connor LLC held 9.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Glazer Capital LLC, with the holding of over 2.24 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.53 Million and represent 9.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.98% shares in the company for having 454276 shares of worth $4.57 Million while later fund manager owns 416.65 Thousand shares of worth $4.2 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.81% of company’s outstanding stock.