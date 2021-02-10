The consensus among analysts is that HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.42.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) trade information

Sporting 15.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the HPR stock price touched $13.85- or saw a rise of 7.58%. Year-to-date, HighPoint Resources Corporation shares have moved 39.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) have changed 33.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 561.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 519.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.6 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +290.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -79.69% from current levels.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HighPoint Resources Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 196.8% and 332% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -44.3%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $61Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $74Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $121.81 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -49.9% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -200% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 31%.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.41% with a share float percentage of 61.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HighPoint Resources Corporation having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P. with over 2Million shares worth more than $23Million. As of September 29, 2020, G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P. held 46.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 119.2 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.37 Million and represent 2.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.79% shares in the company for having 33993 shares of worth $390.92 Thousand while later fund manager owns 33.17 Thousand shares of worth $381.47 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.77% of company’s outstanding stock.