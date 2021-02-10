Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 1,047,980 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.75 Million, closed the last trade at $2.62 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 6.5% during that session. The BTN stock price is -43.13% off its 52-week high price of $3.75 and 51.91% above the 52-week low of $1.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 425.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 101.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ballantyne Strong, Inc (BTN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN) trade information

Sporting 6.5% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 03 when the BTN stock price touched $3.75-3 or saw a rise of 30.13%. Year-to-date, Ballantyne Strong, Inc shares have moved 30.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN) have changed 24.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 129.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +129.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 129.01% from current levels.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (BTN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -48.27% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +20.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.97% with a share float percentage of 94.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ballantyne Strong, Inc having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ariel Investments, LLC with over 2.65 Million shares worth more than $4.14 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Ariel Investments, LLC held 17.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CWA Asset Management Group, LLC, with the holding of over 1.4 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.18 Million and represent 9.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.4% shares in the company for having 208983 shares of worth $326.01 Thousand while later fund manager owns 204.58 Thousand shares of worth $321.19 Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.37% of company’s outstanding stock.