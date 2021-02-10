Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,071,849 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.74 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.34 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 19.29% during that session. The ANCN stock price is -64.37% off its 52-week high price of $5.49 and 84.61% above the 52-week low of $0.514. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 187Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) trade information

Sporting 19.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the ANCN stock price touched $3.76-8 or saw a rise of 8.38%. Year-to-date, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. shares have moved 99.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) have changed 68.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 48.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 27.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1, which means that the shares’ value could jump -70.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +-70.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -70.06% from current levels.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.45% with a share float percentage of 3.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Palisade Capital Management, L.L.C. with over 369.64 Thousand shares worth more than $421.39 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Palisade Capital Management, L.L.C. held 1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Phoenix Holdings Ltd., with the holding of over 26.09 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.74 Thousand and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.