Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 1,667,700 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.24 Million, closed the last trade at $1.93 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 7.82% during that session. The AIRI stock price is -2.07% off its 52-week high price of $1.97 and 68.91% above the 52-week low of $0.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 756.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 598.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Air Industries Group (AIRI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) trade information

Sporting 7.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the AIRI stock price touched $1.97 or saw a rise of 2.03%. Year-to-date, Air Industries Group shares have moved 56.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) have changed 44.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 102.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.25 while the price target rests at a high of $2.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +16.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.58% from current levels.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $13.33 Million and $13.45 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5% for the current quarter and 15.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +71.7%.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.56% with a share float percentage of 30.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Air Industries Group having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 879.34 Thousand shares worth more than $1.07 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Essex Investment Management Co Inc, with the holding of over 399.73 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $487.67 Thousand and represent 1.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Eubel Brady & Suttman Income and Appreciation Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.35% shares in the company for having 747231 shares of worth $911.62 Thousand while later fund manager owns 327.17 Thousand shares of worth $431.87 Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.03% of company’s outstanding stock.