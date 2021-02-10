111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,046,655 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.5 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.2 per share which meant it gained $4.27 on the day or 30.65% during that session. The YI stock price is -4.29% off its 52-week high price of $18.98 and 71.43% above the 52-week low of $5.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 586.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 294.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 111, Inc. (YI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) trade information

Sporting 30.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the YI stock price touched $18.98- or saw a rise of 4.1%. Year-to-date, 111, Inc. shares have moved 161.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 54.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) have changed 162.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 52.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

111, Inc. (YI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -31%.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.15% with a share float percentage of 7.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 111, Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Totem Point Management, LLC with over 958.61 Thousand shares worth more than $5.94 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Totem Point Management, LLC held 2.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Artal Group S.A., with the holding of over 650Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.03 Million and represent 1.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 25113 shares of worth $155.7 Thousand while later fund manager owns 22.05 Thousand shares of worth $153.25 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.