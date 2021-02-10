Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,331,161 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.03 Billion, closed the last trade at $26.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.78 on the day or -2.81% during that session. The LESL stock price is -21.81% off its 52-week high price of $32.84 and 28.97% above the 52-week low of $19.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 820.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 941.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $37. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +37.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -18.4% from current levels.

Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +45.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.1%.

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.13% with a share float percentage of 28.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Leslie’s, Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.92 Million shares worth more than $247.56 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 4.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.P., with the holding of over 1.11 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.83 Million and represent 0.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.43% shares in the company for having 4543450 shares of worth $126.08 Million while later fund manager owns 1.39 Million shares of worth $38.64 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.