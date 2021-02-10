China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,866,122 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.05 Million, closed the last trade at $1.14 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 4.59% during that session. The PLIN stock price is -247.37% off its 52-week high price of $3.96 and 45.61% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) trade information

Sporting 4.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the PLIN stock price touched $1.16 or saw a rise of 1.72%. Year-to-date, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. shares have moved 19.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) have changed 24.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 145.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 113.72.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -157.3%.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.64% with a share float percentage of 1.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 73.85 Thousand shares worth more than $50.96 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 0.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 72.5 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.03 Thousand and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.