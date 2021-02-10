Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) has a beta value of 2.61 and has seen 2,464,114 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $160.65 Million, closed the last trade at $3 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 9.89% during that session. The VERO stock price is -200% off its 52-week high price of $9 and 46.67% above the 52-week low of $1.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 820.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +166.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.67% from current levels.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Venus Concept Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 57.86%, compared to 15.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 82.2% and 92.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -29.7%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.42 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.77 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $31.85 Million and $14.51 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -20.2% for the current quarter and 43.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +62.9%.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.45% with a share float percentage of 60.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Venus Concept Inc. having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Essex Woodlands Management Inc. with over 12.42 Million shares worth more than $28.81 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Essex Woodlands Management Inc. held 23.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 813.09 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.89 Million and represent 1.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.11% shares in the company for having 593077 shares of worth $1.38 Million while later fund manager owns 394.8 Thousand shares of worth $683Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.