The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 18,087,339 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $67.72 Million, closed the recent trade at $11.12 per share which meant it gained $3.67 on the day or 49.3% during that session. The OLB stock price is -47.48% off its 52-week high price of $16.4 and 70.68% above the 52-week low of $3.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 133.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 90.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The OLB Group, Inc. (OLB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) trade information

Sporting 49.3% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 10 when the OLB stock price touched $16.40- or saw a rise of 34.31%. Year-to-date, The OLB Group, Inc. shares have moved 118.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 89.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) have changed 93.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 48.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump -19.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +-19.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.06% from current levels.

The OLB Group, Inc. (OLB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +4.3%.

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 65.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.08% with a share float percentage of 14.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The OLB Group, Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 311.01 Thousand shares worth more than $1.17 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Sabby Management, LLC held 5.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 1.9 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.11 Thousand and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.