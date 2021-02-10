Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,705,991 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.84 Billion, closed the last trade at $84.32 per share which meant it gained $3.59 on the day or 4.45% during that session. The SFIX stock price is -34.91% off its 52-week high price of $113.76 and 87.07% above the 52-week low of $10.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

Sporting 4.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the SFIX stock price touched $86.99- or saw a rise of 3.07%. Year-to-date, Stitch Fix, Inc. shares have moved 43.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) have changed 51.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump -35.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $95. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +12.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -70.35% from current levels.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stitch Fix, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +278.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -62.12%, compared to -6.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -300% and 63.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +22.7%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -292.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.59%.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.33% with a share float percentage of 98.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stitch Fix, Inc. having a total of 284 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jackson Square Partners, LLC with over 7.67 Million shares worth more than $208.16 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Jackson Square Partners, LLC held 12.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 5Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $135.55 Million and represent 7.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.18% shares in the company for having 2000000 shares of worth $54.26 Million while later fund manager owns 1.71 Million shares of worth $69.34 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.