NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN) has a beta value of 0.61 and has seen 1,179,652 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.56 Million, closed the last trade at $4.57 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 4.58% during that session. The NTN stock price is -69.8% off its 52-week high price of $7.76 and 79.43% above the 52-week low of $0.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NTN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN) trade information

Sporting 4.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 03 when the NTN stock price touched $5.34-1 or saw a rise of 14.42%. Year-to-date, NTN Buzztime, Inc. shares have moved 104.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN) have changed 88.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 61.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 54.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.5 while the price target rests at a high of $5.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.35% from current levels.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NTN) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.16 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.13 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $5.76 Million and $5.65 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.3% for the current quarter and 8.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -601.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.03% with a share float percentage of 19.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NTN Buzztime, Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 98.33 Thousand shares worth more than $167.16 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 21.18 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36Thousand and represent 0.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.7% shares in the company for having 20786 shares of worth $46.56 Thousand while later fund manager owns 16.23 Thousand shares of worth $27.59 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.