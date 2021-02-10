Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 1,736,970 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.39 Million, closed the last trade at $3.49 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 7.72% during that session. The NVFY stock price is -16.62% off its 52-week high price of $4.07 and 81.09% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 146.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 112.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) trade information

Sporting 7.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the NVFY stock price touched $3.90-1 or saw a rise of 10.51%. Year-to-date, Nova LifeStyle, Inc. shares have moved 46.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) have changed 14.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -217.2%.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.04% with a share float percentage of 3.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nova LifeStyle, Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.07 Thousand shares worth more than $69.42 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 33.63 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.03 Thousand and represent 0.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 42072 shares of worth $69.42 Thousand while later fund manager owns 18.91 Thousand shares of worth $40.09 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.