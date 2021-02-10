The consensus among analysts is that MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.7.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) trade information

Sporting 22.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the MSTR stock price touched $1315 or saw a rise of 3.2%. Year-to-date, MicroStrategy Incorporated shares have moved 227.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 85.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have changed 139.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MicroStrategy Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +929.72% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 900% and 294.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.2%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $119.59 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $115.47 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $121.25 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -1.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +49.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +95.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.1% with a share float percentage of 97.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MicroStrategy Incorporated having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.18 Million shares worth more than $459.29 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 782.09 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $117.75 Million and represent 10.78% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.65% shares in the company for having 699644 shares of worth $105.34 Million while later fund manager owns 465.87 Thousand shares of worth $181.01 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.42% of company’s outstanding stock.