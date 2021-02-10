Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,410,242 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.66 Million, closed the last trade at $1.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -4.46% during that session. The ENTX stock price is -73.58% off its 52-week high price of $3.35 and 48.19% above the 52-week low of $1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 438.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 582.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) trade information

Despite being -4.46% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the ENTX stock price touched $2.25 or saw a rise of 14.22%. Year-to-date, Entera Bio Ltd. shares have moved 78.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) have changed 60.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 145.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 159.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +159.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 159.07% from current levels.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +1.2%.

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.38% with a share float percentage of 17.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Entera Bio Ltd. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Knoll Capital Management, L.P. with over 1.74 Million shares worth more than $2.16 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Knoll Capital Management, L.P. held 9.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wedbush Securities Inc, with the holding of over 121.62 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $150.8 Thousand and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.