Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,746,832 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $358.25 Million, closed the recent trade at $6.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.65 on the day or -8.67% during that session. The AUTL stock price is -150.95% off its 52-week high price of $17.19 and 56.2% above the 52-week low of $3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 258.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 194.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.77.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

Despite being -8.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the AUTL stock price touched $8.77-2 or saw a rise of 22.46%. Year-to-date, Autolus Therapeutics plc shares have moved -23.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have changed -26.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 743.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 170.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +629.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.79% from current levels.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Autolus Therapeutics plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.6%, compared to 13.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.3% and -28.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -54.3%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $390Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $420Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $309Million and $338Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.2% for the current quarter and 24.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -448.3% .

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.44% with a share float percentage of 37.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Autolus Therapeutics plc having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 2.96 Million shares worth more than $34.41 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Capital World Investors held 5.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Polygon Management Limited, with the holding of over 2.15 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.03 Million and represent 4.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8% shares in the company for having 4178494 shares of worth $37.36 Million while later fund manager owns 291.49 Thousand shares of worth $2.61 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.