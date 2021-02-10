Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 1,676,161 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $264.92 Million, closed the last trade at $7.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.67 on the day or -7.75% during that session. The SQNS stock price is -20.08% off its 52-week high price of $9.57 and 58.47% above the 52-week low of $3.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 637.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 624.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) trade information

Despite being -7.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the SQNS stock price touched $9.57-1 or saw a rise of 16.72%. Year-to-date, Sequans Communications S.A. shares have moved 31.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) have changed 13.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +88.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.47% from current levels.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sequans Communications S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +20.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.08%, compared to 6.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.4% and 39.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +40.8%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.26 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.12 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $8.77 Million and $12.23 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 62.6% for the current quarter and 31.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.35%.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.65% with a share float percentage of 48.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sequans Communications S.A. having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bpifrance SA with over 3.38 Million shares worth more than $20.17 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Bpifrance SA held 4.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc., with the holding of over 2.81 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.77 Million and represent 3.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual of America Investment Corp-Small Cap Value Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.27% shares in the company for having 216716 shares of worth $1.29 Million while later fund manager owns 21.4 Thousand shares of worth $129.26 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.