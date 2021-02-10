Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,291,758 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.65 Billion, closed the last trade at $22.9 per share which meant it gained $0.72 on the day or 3.25% during that session. The RXT stock price is -8.78% off its 52-week high price of $24.91 and 33.41% above the 52-week low of $15.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) trade information

Sporting 3.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the RXT stock price touched $23.32- or saw a rise of 1.8%. Year-to-date, Rackspace Technology, Inc. shares have moved 20.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) have changed 16.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +26.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.8% from current levels.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +78.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 63.39%.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.69% with a share float percentage of 96.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rackspace Technology, Inc. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 129.61 Million shares worth more than $2.5 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. held 64.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boston Partners, with the holding of over 5.41 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $103.07 Million and represent 2.7% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd and Fidelity Value Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 2587893 shares of worth $46.48 Million while later fund manager owns 1.03 Million shares of worth $19.67 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.