Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,416,216 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.63 Million, closed the last trade at $8.26 per share which meant it gained $0.74 on the day or 9.84% during that session. The RMED stock price is -626.39% off its 52-week high price of $60 and 48.55% above the 52-week low of $4.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 515.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 403.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.5.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) trade information

Sporting 9.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the RMED stock price touched $8.75-5 or saw a rise of 5.6%. Year-to-date, Ra Medical Systems, Inc. shares have moved 11.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) have changed 24.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 156.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +202.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.25% from current levels.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.7% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 82.22%, compared to 15.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 86.1% and 82.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -38.2%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.26 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.24 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.39 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -9.4% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -29.7%.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.4% with a share float percentage of 19.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ra Medical Systems, Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royce & Associates LP with over 203.31 Thousand shares worth more than $1.51 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Royce & Associates LP held 0.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 136.6 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $990.34 Thousand and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 9653 shares of worth $69.98 Thousand while later fund manager owns 5.58 Thousand shares of worth $40.46 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.