Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,020,360 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $676.15 Million, closed the last trade at $7.76 per share which meant it gained $0.84 on the day or 12.14% during that session. The NEW stock price is -59.66% off its 52-week high price of $12.39 and 53.35% above the 52-week low of $3.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 329.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 362.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Puxin Limited (NEW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) trade information

Sporting 12.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the NEW stock price touched $7.86-1 or saw a rise of 1.27%. Year-to-date, Puxin Limited shares have moved 33.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) have changed 22.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 45.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

Puxin Limited (NEW) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +47.5%.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.48% with a share float percentage of 9.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Puxin Limited having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 2.42 Million shares worth more than $14.06 Million. As of December 30, 2020, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. held 2.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nomura Holdings Inc., with the holding of over 1.82 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.18 Million and represent 2.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 23075 shares of worth $134.3 Thousand while later fund manager owns 20Thousand shares of worth $116.39 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.