Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,065,291 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.56 Billion, closed the recent trade at $147.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -0.12% during that session. The PTON stock price is -15.92% off its 52-week high price of $171.09 and 88.01% above the 52-week low of $17.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Despite being -0.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 04 when the PTON stock price touched $157.83 or saw a rise of 6.74%. Year-to-date, Peloton Interactive, Inc. shares have moved -2.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have changed -7.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $166.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45 while the price target rests at a high of $200. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +35.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -69.51% from current levels.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Peloton Interactive, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +120.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -196.88%, compared to 20.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and -96.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +124.7%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +63.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.1%.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.09% with a share float percentage of 71.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Peloton Interactive, Inc. having a total of 681 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.02 Million shares worth more than $1.69 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.45% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 15.78 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.57 Billion and represent 5.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.8% shares in the company for having 17924430 shares of worth $2.72 Billion while later fund manager owns 5.49 Million shares of worth $544.74 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.