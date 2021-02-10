The consensus among analysts is that PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) trade information

Sporting 10.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the PAVM stock price touched $2.57-3 or saw a rise of 3.89%. Year-to-date, PAVmed Inc. shares have moved 16.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) have changed 15.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 105.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +112.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 102.43% from current levels.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +34.2%.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.83% with a share float percentage of 12.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PAVmed Inc. having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.85 Million shares worth more than $3.92 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 2.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.64 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.92 Million and represent 2.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.61% shares in the company for having 1159534 shares of worth $2.06 Million while later fund manager owns 825.42 Thousand shares of worth $1.75 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.