Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 1,130,786 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.84 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.41 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 4.95% during that session. The ORGO stock price is -1.46% off its 52-week high price of $14.62 and 82.86% above the 52-week low of $2.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 675.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 743.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

Sporting 4.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the ORGO stock price touched $14.64- or saw a rise of 1.57%. Year-to-date, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares have moved 91.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have changed 88.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 980.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -14.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -37.54% from current levels.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +274.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 126.19%, compared to 16.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 275% and 56.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +24.4%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $93.12 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $72.33 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $74.64 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.8% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +52.7%.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.48% with a share float percentage of 61.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Organogenesis Holdings Inc. having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust with over 1.85 Million shares worth more than $13.9 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust held 1.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.26 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.52 Million and represent 1.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.41% shares in the company for having 442590 shares of worth $3.33 Million while later fund manager owns 360.08 Thousand shares of worth $1.31 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.