Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) has a beta value of 2.81 and has seen 1,035,669 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $125.55 Million, closed the last trade at $2.89 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 3.21% during that session. The ONCY stock price is -44.98% off its 52-week high price of $4.19 and 67.47% above the 52-week low of $0.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 941.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

Sporting 3.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the ONCY stock price touched $2.94-1 or saw a rise of 1.66%. Year-to-date, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares have moved 21.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) have changed 12.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump 135.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.57 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +211.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 58.13% from current levels.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -40.7%.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.85% with a share float percentage of 1.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oncolytics Biotech Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Creative Planning with over 180Thousand shares worth more than $428.4 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Creative Planning held 0.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with the holding of over 122Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $206.18 Thousand and represent 0.26% of shares outstanding.