MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,336,153 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $277.68 Million, closed the last trade at $2.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -6.91% during that session. The MOGU stock price is -167.58% off its 52-week high price of $6.85 and 65.63% above the 52-week low of $0.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 192.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 289.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MOGU Inc. (MOGU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) trade information

Despite being -6.91% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the MOGU stock price touched $3.47-2 or saw a rise of 26.22%. Year-to-date, MOGU Inc. shares have moved 17.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) have changed 14.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +5.9%.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.03% with a share float percentage of 29.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MOGU Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 10.45 Million shares worth more than $24.55 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. held 10.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TB Alternative Assets Ltd., with the holding of over 8.35 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.12 Million and represent 8.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify International Online Retail ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 64096 shares of worth $139.09 Thousand while later fund manager owns 10.9 Thousand shares of worth $27.8 Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.