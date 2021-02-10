Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 14,738,289 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.36 Billion, closed the last trade at $15.74 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 5.43% during that session. The FSR stock price is -50.13% off its 52-week high price of $23.63 and 44.73% above the 52-week low of $8.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fisker Inc. (FSR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Sporting 5.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the FSR stock price touched $16.13- or saw a rise of 2.42%. Year-to-date, Fisker Inc. shares have moved 7.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have changed 3.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +65.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.7% from current levels.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +232%.