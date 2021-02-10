Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,300,580 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.35 Million, closed the last trade at $3.2 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 16.36% during that session. The MDRR stock price is -91.56% off its 52-week high price of $6.13 and 67.81% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 357.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 223.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) trade information

Sporting 16.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the MDRR stock price touched $3.40-5 or saw a rise of 5.88%. Year-to-date, Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. shares have moved 46.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) have changed 40.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +9.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.38% from current levels.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +100% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6.7% and 71.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +13%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.8 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.03 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.11 Million and $2.52 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10% for the current quarter and 20.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +30.7%.

MDRR Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 22 and October 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.5 at a share yield of 19.01%.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.06% with a share float percentage of 3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company with over 43.98 Thousand shares worth more than $54.87 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company held 0.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kanawha Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 19.62 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.77 Thousand and represent 0.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd and John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Total Stock Market Index Tr. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 574 shares of worth $716 while later fund manager owns 376 shares of worth $819 as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.