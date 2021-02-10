JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 1,465,759 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.48 Billion, closed the recent trade at $129.93 per share which meant it gained $5.24 on the day or 4.21% during that session. The YY stock price is -1.79% off its 52-week high price of $132.25 and 68.19% above the 52-week low of $41.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JOYY Inc. (YY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.21.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) trade information

Sporting 4.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the YY stock price touched $132.25 or saw a rise of 1.72%. Year-to-date, JOYY Inc. shares have moved 62.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have changed 57.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.09.

JOYY Inc. (YY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that JOYY Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +61.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.54%, compared to 23% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.4% and 43.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8.6%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.01 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $910.86 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.09 Billion and $1.02 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.8% for the current quarter and -10.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +70.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.55%.

YY Dividends

JOYY Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.04 at a share yield of 1.71%.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.38% with a share float percentage of 75.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JOYY Inc. having a total of 386 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 3.49 Million shares worth more than $281.56 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 7.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 3.29 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $265.49 Million and represent 6.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 1363466 shares of worth $109.05 Million while later fund manager owns 827.28 Thousand shares of worth $75.6 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.