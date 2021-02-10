Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,595,134 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.3 Billion, closed the last trade at $15.04 per share which meant it gained $1.74 on the day or 13.08% during that session. The JWS stock price is -15.89% off its 52-week high price of $17.43 and 66.76% above the 52-week low of $5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) trade information

Sporting 13.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the JWS stock price touched $15.17- or saw a rise of 0.86%. Year-to-date, Jaws Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 12.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) have changed -3.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.62.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.22% with a share float percentage of 81.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jaws Acquisition Corp. having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.93 Million shares worth more than $106.37 Million. As of December 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 11.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 3.41 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.5 Million and represent 4.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.79% shares in the company for having 1231696 shares of worth $14.08 Million while later fund manager owns 1.12 Million shares of worth $14.96 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.62% of company’s outstanding stock.