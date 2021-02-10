Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,604,686 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.83 Billion, closed the recent trade at $34.16 per share which meant it lost -$7.19 on the day or -17.39% during that session. The DAO stock price is -39.64% off its 52-week high price of $47.7 and 56.56% above the 52-week low of $14.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 754.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 507.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Youdao, Inc. (DAO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.7.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) trade information

Despite being -17.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the DAO stock price touched $41.60- or saw a rise of 16.3%. Year-to-date, Youdao, Inc. shares have moved 31.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) have changed 18.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Youdao, Inc. (DAO) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $161.99 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $138.33 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $58.11 Million and $77.36 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 178.8% for the current quarter and 78.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -212%.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.56% with a share float percentage of 80.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Youdao, Inc. having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with over 9.39 Million shares worth more than $242.61 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd held 41.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Credit Suisse Ag/, with the holding of over 1.18 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.39 Million and represent 5.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF and Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 8390 shares of worth $222.59 Thousand while later fund manager owns 4.46 Thousand shares of worth $132.85 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.