VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) has a beta value of 0.33 and has seen 1,602,330 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.72 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.87 per share which meant it lost -$1.35 on the day or -21.7% during that session. The VRME stock price is -48.87% off its 52-week high price of $7.25 and 52.98% above the 52-week low of $2.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 364.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 166.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) trade information

Despite being -21.7% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the VRME stock price touched $6.40-2 or saw a rise of 26.88%. Year-to-date, VerifyMe, Inc. shares have moved 30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) have changed 38.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 84.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 105.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +105.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 105.34% from current levels.

VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +59.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +25.3%.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.92% with a share float percentage of 4.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VerifyMe, Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 68.8 Thousand shares worth more than $221.54 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 1.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SFE Investment Counsel, with the holding of over 65.33 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $235.18 Thousand and represent 1.17% of shares outstanding.