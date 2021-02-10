SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) has a beta value of 1.7 and has seen 10,359,818 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.78 Million, closed the last trade at $5.43 per share which meant it gained $1.46 on the day or 36.78% during that session. The LEDS stock price is -43.28% off its 52-week high price of $7.78 and 81.03% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 193.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 94.75 Million shares.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) trade information

Sporting 36.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the LEDS stock price touched $7.78-3 or saw a rise of 30.21%. Year-to-date, SemiLEDs Corporation shares have moved 51.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) have changed 34.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +50.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +86.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50%.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.98% with a share float percentage of 10.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SemiLEDs Corporation having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 218.4 Thousand shares worth more than $585.3 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 5.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cambridge Trust Company, with the holding of over 12.26 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.89 Thousand and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.