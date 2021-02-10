Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,511,668 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.67 Billion, closed the recent trade at $72.96 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 0.22% during that session. The LSPD stock price is -12.35% off its 52-week high price of $81.97 and 61.23% above the 52-week low of $28.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 639.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 463.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) trade information

Sporting 0.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 04 when the LSPD stock price touched $81.97- or saw a rise of 11.22%. Year-to-date, Lightspeed POS Inc. shares have moved 3.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) have changed 7.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $79.68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21.87 while the price target rests at a high of $101.27. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +38.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -70.02% from current levels.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% .

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.76% with a share float percentage of 61.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lightspeed POS Inc. having a total of 145 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec with over 24.29 Million shares worth more than $777.64 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec held 20.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.73 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $473.99 Million and represent 5.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 3357819 shares of worth $236.36 Million while later fund manager owns 2.75 Million shares of worth $193.5 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.