Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,419,234 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.26 Million, closed the last trade at $5.89 per share which meant it gained $0.75 on the day or 14.59% during that session. The NTEC stock price is -168.59% off its 52-week high price of $15.82 and 62.65% above the 52-week low of $2.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.85.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) trade information

Sporting 14.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the NTEC stock price touched $6.69-1 or saw a rise of 11.94%. Year-to-date, Intec Pharma Ltd shares have moved 70.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) have changed 51.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 490.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 462.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 120.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +120.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 120.71% from current levels.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +85%.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.82% with a share float percentage of 23.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intec Pharma Ltd having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Meitav Dash Investments Ltd with over 241.81 Thousand shares worth more than $834.23 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd held 6.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 82.76 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $285.53 Thousand and represent 2.1% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.68% shares in the company for having 26663 shares of worth $134.17 Thousand while later fund manager owns 1.36 Thousand shares of worth $4.47 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.