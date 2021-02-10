iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) has a beta value of -3.17 and has seen 2,218,907 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.97 Million, closed the last trade at $1.35 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 14.41% during that session. The IFMK stock price is -109.63% off its 52-week high price of $2.83 and 74.44% above the 52-week low of $0.345. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 683.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that iFresh Inc. (IFMK) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) trade information

Sporting 14.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the IFMK stock price touched $1.44 or saw a rise of 6.25%. Year-to-date, iFresh Inc. shares have moved 72.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) have changed 56.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 506.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.74.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -64.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +42.8%.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 65.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.84% with a share float percentage of 2.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iFresh Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 116.09 Thousand shares worth more than $79.86 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with the holding of over 46.84 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.22 Thousand and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.38% shares in the company for having 116086 shares of worth $79.86 Thousand while later fund manager owns 19.71 Thousand shares of worth $15.43 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.