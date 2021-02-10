The consensus among analysts is that Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump -79.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.15 while the price target rests at a high of $1.15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -79.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -79.61% from current levels.

Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gannett Co., Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +218.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -382.47%, compared to -15.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -194.1% and 65.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +82.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -732.2%.

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.55% with a share float percentage of 62.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gannett Co., Inc. having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.92 Million shares worth more than $66.93 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.08 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.51 Million and represent 5.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.11% shares in the company for having 8414559 shares of worth $28.27 Million while later fund manager owns 3.14 Million shares of worth $4.08 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.28% of company’s outstanding stock.