INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,245,677 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $574.68 Million, closed the last trade at $18 per share which meant it lost -$1.04 on the day or -5.46% during that session. The INAQ stock price is -9.44% off its 52-week high price of $19.7 and 45.83% above the 52-week low of $9.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.48 Million shares.

INSU Acquisition Corp. II (INAQ) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.95% with a share float percentage of 6.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with INSU Acquisition Corp. II having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust with over 122.37 Thousand shares worth more than $1.9 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust held 0.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ibex Investors LLC, with the holding of over 85Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.32 Million and represent 0.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Pioneer Ser Tr I-Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Fund and Jacob Internet Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.26% shares in the company for having 768201 shares of worth $11.95 Million while later fund manager owns 72Thousand shares of worth $921.6 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.