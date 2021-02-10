Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) has a beta value of 1.1 and has seen 1,186,447 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.29 Million, closed the last trade at $2.93 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 14.9% during that session. The MYT stock price is -4.44% off its 52-week high price of $3.06 and 93.52% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 481.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 876.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) trade information

Sporting 14.9% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the MYT stock price touched $3.06-4 or saw a rise of 4.25%. Year-to-date, Urban Tea, Inc. shares have moved 68.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) have changed 65.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -22.7%.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.29% with a share float percentage of 11.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Urban Tea, Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 24.33 Thousand shares worth more than $40.64 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 0.31% of shares outstanding.